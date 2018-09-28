He sees them every day: People driving to work angry, frustrated, fed up, but he doesn't understand.

"There's no sense in going to a job and being miserable," said the man known only as Mr. Linkz.

On Thursday, he stood on the side of Beach Boulevard, holding a sign written in sharpie on cardboard. The sign doesn’t ask passersby for handouts. Linkz is showing them his resume.

“If people offer me money, I'm going to turn it down, even though I don't have nothing to eat, I don't have no money in my pocket,” Linkz said. “I don’t want nobody to give me anything. I want somebody to give me a job.”

He doesn’t have much, not even a home of his own.

“I'm sleeping on somebody else’s couch or on the floor,” Linkz said. “I don't have nothing.”

That's not entirely true. He has a talent for fixing things.

“I love what I do,” Linkz said.

He also has a strong belief that you have to earn everything you get, and of course, he has his sign.

It shows his email, his phone number, and a list of jobs he knows how to do.

He made the sign last week, using the last few dollars in his pocket to buy the sharpie and the cardboard. A driver snapped a picture and posted it online.

It now has thousands of shares, which led to dozens of phone calls and text messages from strangers, asking how they could help.

"I felt important,” Linkz said. “I felt like somebody cared."

Linkz has already taken a few odd jobs, and has more lined up, since his photo went viral.

