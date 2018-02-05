CUSICK, Wash. – The Kalispel Tribe has unveiled its plans for a new $10.5 million casino and comprehensive economic development project, Kalispel Park, which is set to open later this year.

Tribal leaders said the 60-acre Kalispel Park includes a new casino, fuel station and fresh market, RV resort with tiny homes and storage unit rentals. It is located on original reservation land in Cusick.

“The Kalispel people have long envisioned expanding their economic footprint in the Pend Oreille Valley,” says Tribal Council Member and Executive Director of Public and Governmental Affairs, Curt Holmes. “

The Tribe broke ground on the project late last summer and construction has continued throughout the winter and spring. The Kalispel Market, Kalispel RV Resort and Kalispel Storage are set to open this summer. The Kalispel Casino will open later in the fall. Tribal leaders said the development of the park has brought about 50 construction jobs and will add more than 75 full and part time positions when complete.

Kalispel Casino will bring gaming to the Pend Oreille Valley, beginning with more than 100 slot machines. Table games will not be included in the initial layout but the Tribe will measure demand and possibly add them later. They will also offer a loyalty club and will explore opportunities for crossover with the program at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. The casino will also feature a restaurant with seating for 70 guests and banquet room that provides seating for up to 150 guests.

Kalispel Market will have an open floor plan for shopping and a mezzanine for fast, casual dining. The market will be a blend of grocery, convenience store and corner shop. There will be outdoor space that can be reserved for vendors. It will calso include restroom and shower facilities and a card-operated laundry. The fueling station will feature seven pumps.

Kalispel RV Resort will feature 33 full hook-up sites that include power, water, sewer and internet. It will also have an RV dump station and eight tiny homes for rent. Each tiny home is named for a mountain peak in the Selkirk Mountain Range that surrounds the Pend Oreille Valley.

Kalispel Storage will offer 20, 10’ x 10’ storage units for rent and is expected to open in August.

