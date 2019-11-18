PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash — Forestry workers found human remains and personal property in a wooded area of Metaline, Washington, on Tuesday, authorities said.

Sgt. Mitch Parnell with the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area near Boundary Road and confirmed the presence of both skeletal remains and property. Washington State Patrol’s Criminal Investigation team also helped to process the scene and collect evidence.

Investigators believe the remains may have been in the area for several years, Parnell said.

The remains have been sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s office for a DNA and dental records analysis in hopes of identifying the person.

Anyone who may have information regarding the person’s identification is asked to call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office at 509-447-1980.

