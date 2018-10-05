PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. – Some rain and snow melt has people preparing for flooding in Pend Oreille County.

Forecasters expect the river there to continue to rise over the next several days.

Officials were expecting the river to hit flood stage over the next several days.The communities downriver of Newport, like Cusick and the Kalispel Reservation could see the most water.

The Army Corps of Engineers was at the Kalispel Reservation showing first responders and locals how to properly fill sandbags. They will likely come in handy over the weekend as the river continues to rise.

Officials said parts of the county could potentially see some flooded roads and homes in certain areas may be affected. As of now, the fooding is expected to be on par with what happened in 2011. Nearly seven years ago, high water flooded the tribe's pow wow grounds forcing them to cancel Fourth of July festivities. Flooding is not out of the norm in the area but it can still be a headache when it hits.

"We never know how big it's going to take. But whatever comes, we'll make sure the citizens are taken care of," Tom Ling with Kalispel Tribe Public Safety said.

The Army Corps of Engineers said if you are interested in getting sandbags for your home or your property, it is best to contact your local government offices and city halls for help.

© 2018 KREM