SPOKANE, Wash — A long-awaited pedestrian plaza will open in downtown Spokane on Friday.

The City of Spokane first announced in 2016 that it was in the design stage on a multi-million dollar storm water tank in the middle of downtown and the plaza located along Spokane Falls Boulevard.

In October 2019, the city announced it was nearly finished with the $180 million project to keep overflows from combined waste and stormwater sewers out of the Spokane River. These overflows happen when it rains a lot and the water overwhelms the pipes.

The plaza sits over a 2.2 million-gallon underground storage tank that holds excess water until it can be sent to the wastewater treatment plant for processing.

Efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 slowed down final work at the plaza, the city said, but it will be ready to accept visitors on Friday.

The city is reminding people to observe social distancing in the space, wear their masks and avoid touching items like handrails.

While visiting the plaza, you will be able to see the Spokane River in all of its glory. Spring runoff, combined with recent rainy weather, has enhanced river flows and the downtown falls are roaring.

The plaza offers multiple viewpoints of the river and art representative of the importance of the Spokane Tribe to the region, among other features.

