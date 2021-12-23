Market St. blocked in Hillyard after pedestrian hit

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers should be prepared for delays in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood as police investigate a person who was hit by a vehicle on N. Market Street.
Police have closed southbound lanes of Market Street from E. Bismark Avenue to E. Central Avenue. Drivers can use N. Regal Street to get around the closure. One northbound lane is also blocked.
A KREM 2 news photojournalist at the scene spotted an overturned shopping cart and personal items strewn about near the road.
This is a developing story. We will update the story with more details as they come in.