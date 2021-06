According to Spokane Fire chief Brian Schaeffer, the car caught on fire first and then spread to the building.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A car fire in north Spokane has spread to a nearby pawn shop off North Monroe St. Wednesday night. The pawn shop is located behind the Zips just off of Monroe.

According to Spokane Fire Chief, Brian Shaeffer, around 8 units are responding to the fire at this time.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

JUST IN: firefighters are responding to a car fire that spread to a pawn shop at 3204 N Monroe. Video courtesy of Chenoa Ellsworth. pic.twitter.com/H61DnFfcou — Mark Hanrahan (@KREMMark) June 24, 2021

A KREM 2 News crew is headed to the scene for more information.