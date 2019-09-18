SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A group of Spokane Valley elementary school students are being praised for their actions after they spotted a firearm on their way to school Wednesday.

West Valley School District Spokesperson Sue Shields said around 10:30 a.m. the Pasadena Park Elementary School students were about three blocks away from school when they spotted the firearm.

Shields said the students did the right thing. They didn’t touch it and reported it as soon as they got to school.

Shields said a letter was sent out to parents to make them aware of the incident.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office came out to investigate and remove the firearm, Shields said. Shields said the sheriff’s office determined the firearm was not loaded and had been there for several hours.

