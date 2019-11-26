SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses after Black Friday in communities across the country.
The U.S. Small Business Administration has a list of businesses in each community participating in Small Business Saturday by offering deals. Small businesses in Spokane who are participating include:
Luna Restaurant and Catering
Sharperlending
Elements Massage
Ferrante’s Marketplace Café
Paradise Pet Resort
Melony Lloyd
Iscs Spokane
Bruttle’s
You can find a full list of businesses offering deals in the Spokane area on the American Express website.
The Downtown Spokane Partnership is hosting a Shop Small Scavenger Hunt where shoppers can win prizes. Five shoppers will win $100 to a participating downtown Small Business Saturday location.
The Spokane County Library District is doing something similar. It's taking part as Neighborhood Champion at four libraries. Shoppers can complete a bingo activity card and returning it to one of the following libraries for a gift card to a local business and other prizes, while supplies last.
ARGONNE LIBRARY
4322 N Argonne Rd, Millwood
Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm
CHENEY LIBRARY
610 First St, Cheney
Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm
DEER PARK LIBRARY
208 S Forest Ave, Deer Park
Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm
MEDICAL LAKE LIBRARY
321 E Herb St, Medical Lake
Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm
American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010 to encourage shoppers to buy locally. A 2018 survey done by Washington State University’s Carson College of Business showed about 53 percent of Spokane’s consumers say they’re likely to shop small.
