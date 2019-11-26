SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses after Black Friday in communities across the country.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has a list of businesses in each community participating in Small Business Saturday by offering deals. Small businesses in Spokane who are participating include:

Luna Restaurant and Catering

Sharperlending

Elements Massage

Ferrante’s Marketplace Café

Paradise Pet Resort

Melony Lloyd

Iscs Spokane

Bruttle’s

You can find a full list of businesses offering deals in the Spokane area on the American Express website.

The Downtown Spokane Partnership is hosting a Shop Small Scavenger Hunt where shoppers can win prizes. Five shoppers will win $100 to a participating downtown Small Business Saturday location.

The Spokane County Library District is doing something similar. It's taking part as Neighborhood Champion at four libraries. Shoppers can complete a bingo activity card and returning it to one of the following libraries for a gift card to a local business and other prizes, while supplies last.

ARGONNE LIBRARY

4322 N Argonne Rd, Millwood

Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm

CHENEY LIBRARY

610 First St, Cheney

Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm

DEER PARK LIBRARY

208 S Forest Ave, Deer Park

Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm

MEDICAL LAKE LIBRARY

321 E Herb St, Medical Lake

Saturday, Nov 30, 10am–6pm

American Express launched Small Business Saturday in 2010 to encourage shoppers to buy locally. A 2018 survey done by Washington State University’s Carson College of Business showed about 53 percent of Spokane’s consumers say they’re likely to shop small.

