Part of Palouse Falls closed due to ongoing safety concerns

A unanimous vote at the January Washington State Parks Commission meeting has closed several parts of the Falls.

PALOUSE, Wash. — Washington State Parks has closed parts of Palouse Falls due to ongoing safety concerns after a unanimous vote at the January commission meeting, according to a spokesperson.

The closure includes Castle Rock, the top of the main falls, access to the plunge pool, and surrounding canyon walls.

Recommendations for closure came from park staff after conducting a Classification and Management Process (CAMP) to determine environmental impacts and the extent of safety concerns.

This is not the first time concern for the area has arisen. In May 2018, 26-year-old Noble Stoneman died from falling into the river above the falls. Earlier that same year in late April a 23-year-old swimmer died at the park. Police said he was swimming near the base of the falls when he went under and never resurfaced. In May 2017, another man died at the park after police said he lost his footing and slipped from a cliff.

In the aftermath of these incidents, park workers said the falls are not a spot for any type of physical activity. They reminded people it should strictly be a lookout point and beyond authorized trails, nobody should explore the area on their own.

Temporary fencing was put up in late 2015 to keep people off potentially dangerous paths. It was removed in 2016 as new signs were posted warning people of the risks of using unmarked trials.

Despite warnings and extra precautions, unsafe, non-permitted park use including vandalism and illegal trespassing only increased.