Here is how parking will work at the new One Spokane Stadium

One Spokane Stadium has 3 free parking lots for people to use during Spokane Public Schools events. You can print the parking passes online.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane Stadium is done and ready for games, but you might be wondering where to park when you get there.

The following image shows three lots to the west of the stadium.

The parking is free and people can print out the parking pass online. The lots open an hour before and closes an hour after events and it is first come first serve.

Spokane Public Schools Media Director Ryan Lancaster says he's excited for the stadium to welcome the public.

He said, "It’s awesome to see people coming in and seeing it for themselves. I saw it rise out of the ground, they had to drill through 20 feet underneath to get this place going.”

Lancaster does say that they’ll be overlapping events with the other venues.

“This is the first year so we did have some conflicting events." Lancaster said.

But, he’s not worried.

“It’s always good to come early to get the closest spots, but we should have plenty of parking around," Lancaster said.

If parking does get full, the stadium is a five minute walk from riverfront park and there are buses that stop right at the stadium. Lancaster says after this year, there shouldn’t be any more conflicting events.

"We also have parking for people who like to be closer," Lancaster said. "There’s plenty of paid parking around as well.”

Another parking lot is being worked on where the old Value Village used to be. That lot will be ready by this spring.

When you print off the parking pass make sure to keep it on your dashboard. To get a parking pass of your own, click here.

