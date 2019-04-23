SPOKANE, Wash. — Local elementary students are staying out of trouble and it's all thanks to a parent.

On Tuesday morning about a hundred APPLE (http://www.spokaneschools.org/Page/1571) students and kindergartners stood outside of Garfield Elementary waiting for the school bell to ring and school to start.

Thanks to a new program they no longer stand in line for up to 30 minutes like they used to because they have plenty of things to keep them occupied.

A few weeks ago parent and volunteer Scott Wilder decided to start a program of organized play for students waiting outside for school to start.

He and another parent started bringing in toys, chalk and bubbles to keep students busy in the morning.

Before the program, some students were restless and prone to getting into trouble before school even started.

"I used to get in trouble because I had so much like, energy and stuff because we had to stand in line at the beginning of the day so, I had a bunch of energy and now I can just get all of my energy out," said 4th grader Sawyer Sullivan.

"Now we don't have to line up and be bored, now we can just play," said 3rd grader Sephora Wilder.

The school's principal said less students are getting in trouble and they are now happier coming through the doors than they used to be.

"We get to do exercise and we don't have to be cold outside," said 2nd grader Josie Hollingsworth.

"If you just stand in line then you kind of don't really get to do anything besides just talk and if you have this, then you can move around and do stuff," said 3rd grader Sharissa Byrd.

Principal Jollene Vining said students are also getting to opportunity to get extra exercise.

She also said she hopes to continue and expand the program.

