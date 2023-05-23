Salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy's

WSDH is asking customers to not eat and throw away and Papa Murphy's raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’mores bars dough.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Papa Murphy's Pizza has discontinued the sale of its raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw s'mores bar dough following reports of salmonella cases linked to the desserts.

The Washington State Department of Health (WSDH) is urging customers not to consume and discard any Papa Murphy's raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s'mores bar dough. WSDH is conducting an investigation into the ingredients used in Papa Murphy's products that may have caused the contamination.

Currently, there have been at least six reported cases of salmonella across multiple counties, including Clark, King, Lincoln, Pierce, Spokane and Whatcom.

Several other cases of salmonella were found in northern and southwest Idaho. All the people who had salmonella reported eating raw dough from Papa Murphy's.

Among the six cases of salmonella, four have been traced back to Papa Murphy's desserts. It is important to note that these products are intended to be cooked before consumption. Individuals who have consumed raw dough should seek immediate medical attention, according to WSDH.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include bloody diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal pain and occasional vomiting. Typically, salmonella symptoms last for about four to seven days and usually resolve on their own with sufficient hydration and rest.

To prevent salmonella infection, WSDH advises consumers to refrain from eating raw cookie dough products. It is also recommended to avoid high-risk foods associated with salmonella, such as raw or undercooked eggs, raw or undercooked ground beef or poultry and unpasteurized or raw milk.

For further information regarding the WSDH's salmonella report, please visit this link.

