FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.—Palouse Falls State Park was reopened at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday after being closed over the weekend.

Washington State Parks officials said the park was closed over the weekend for recovery efforts after a visitor fell.

Update on #PalouseFalls State Park: The park will reopen at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 15. https://t.co/zuiLklJZYe — WA State Parks (@WAStatePks) May 14, 2018

Franklin County emergency crews said a body was recovered at Palouse Falls Monday morning.

This was the second time this year the park was closed for recovery efforts. The first was in late April after a swimmer went missing from swimming near the base of the falls.

