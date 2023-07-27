Paddle Safe Week | Tips to keep you and your family safe while on the water

In the last five years, a spokesperson for Washington state says more than half of all boating deaths have been paddlers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are in the dog days of summer and with that comes some very warm temperatures. Many people are beating the heat by heading to one of the many lakes in the Inland Northwest.

Recently, Washington state declared this week as Paddle Safe Week to encourage people to be safe while participating in paddle sports. In the last five years, the state says more than half of all boating deaths have been paddlers.

The state is aiming to teach people the best way to stay safe on paddleboards, kayaks and canoes. There are a few things to remember before hitting the water. The first is always to remember to wear a life jacket. This recommendation is actually law. Paddlers are required to follow all boating laws and regulations which include having a life jacket for every person on board.

Some other safety tips include:

Checking the weather before heading out

Have a float plan and tell someone the route you plan on taking

Paddle with other people in a group

Don’t drink or do drugs while out on the water

Make sure you know how to get back in or on your boat in case you fall in the water

Wear bright colors so other boaters can see you on the water

Put your contact info on your boat so if it floats off, whoever finds it can call to make sure you are ok

One thing to note, in Idaho you don’t need a boating license to drive a boat, but in Washington you do need one.

For additional resources, click here.