SPOKANE, Wash. — After 13 years as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich announced he is not running for re-election.

“It’s been a great career. It’s been great serving the community, but everybody knows or should know when it’s time to leave,” he said.

He made the announcement after he won the 2018 election. He said the decision to give up his badge came from wanting to spend time on more personal matters.

“I see teaching and spending time with my grandkids,” he said.

Knezovich said he wants to get his Masters’ degree, teach at a college and promote his new book.

He said he’s also hoping to leave politics in the past.

“A lot of people are always interested in my next move in politics. I don’t think there’s a next move in politics for me,” he said.

For his more than 30 years in law enforcement, he said he is grateful for his experiences in serving the community.

“That’s what motivates me every day, is to get up and try and do something better for this community,” he said.

Knezovich’s last day as sheriff is Dec. 31, 2022.

RELATED: 'I'm done in 39 months': Spokane Sheriff Knezovich says he won't seek re-election

RELATED: Spokane Sheriff Knezovich, others talk dangers of extremism and Rep. Matt Shea

RELATED: Knezovich warns against unauthorized animal rescue groups at wildfire areas

RELATED: Gov. Inslee, Sheriff Knezovich meet in Spokane following 'sanctuary state' clash