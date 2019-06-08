ADDY, Wash — The Stevens County Sheriff is searching for a 55-year-old woman who went missing while huckleberry picking on Monday.

Lorri Price, 55, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the Stranger Mountain area, southwest of Addy, Washington, off Addy Cedonia Road. Officials said she was separated from her berry picking partner, who notified the sheriff’s office around 5:30 p.m. after finding cell service.

Stevens County Search and Rescue joined the search on Monday evening along with Spokane County Air 1, Columbia Basin Search Dogs and numerous volunteers and friends of Lorri. On Tuesday, Life Flight Helicopter Service assisted in search records.

Officials with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office said an overnight search that began on Tuesday yielded no results in the search for Price.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office Air Unit and U.S. Border Patrol mounted horse unit will join the search for Price on Wednesday.

Officials said Price suffers from dementia, making it more of a challenge for searchers.

Price is 5'5" tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, yellow shirt and tennis shoes. She has light brown shoulder length hair and has a thin build.

If anyone sees Price, you're asked to contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-572-0947

