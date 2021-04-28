Overnight gas leak downtown Spokane caused by car crash at River Park Square

Spokane Falls Boulevard was down to one lane because of a gas leak downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning. Both lanes are now back open.
Avista utilities confirmed with KREM the gas leak was caused by a car crashing into a gas meter at River Park Square. The Spokane Police Department asked the public to avoid the area overnight.
Both Avista and Spokane Police have since left the scene.
City Hall and River Park Square were affected by the leak.
Spokane Police tweeted a picture of the scene reminding the public to stay out of the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.