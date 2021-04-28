Overnight gas leak downtown Spokane caused by car crash at River Park Square

Spokane Police and Avista crews were on scene. Both lanes of Spokane Falls Boulevard are back open.

Spokane Falls Boulevard was down to one lane because of a gas leak downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning. Both lanes are now back open.

Avista utilities confirmed with KREM the gas leak was caused by a car crashing into a gas meter at River Park Square. The Spokane Police Department asked the public to avoid the area overnight.

Both Avista and Spokane Police have since left the scene.

An early morning car crash left damage to the back of Nordstrom off Spokane Falls Blvd. A car hit the gas meter, shutting off gas to City Hall and River Park Square. Avista worked quickly to get it back up and running. pic.twitter.com/FktsntfUZY — Nicole Hernandez (@NicoleKREM2) April 28, 2021

City Hall and River Park Square were affected by the leak.

Spokane Police tweeted a picture of the scene reminding the public to stay out of the area if possible.