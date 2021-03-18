Spokane police investigating St. Charles Elementary fire as 'possible arson'

Fire crews say the flames were 15 to 20 feet high above the roof of St. Charles Elementary School in North Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fire at a North Spokane elementary school on Thursday as a "possible arson," spokesperson Julie Humphreys said on Thursday.

The fire at St. Charles Elementary School left extensive damage in its wake. Spokane Fire crews arrived on scene just before 2 a.m. on Thursday after an officer with SPD who was driving by the school noticed the blaze. Spokane Fire Department battalion chief, David Heizer, said the priority quickly shifted to protecting the church attached to the school.

Due to the condition of the building, the school will be closed Thursday. Heizer told reporters on the scene the flames were 15 to 20 feet above the roof of the school. At least 47 fire crew members were on scene.

Heizer told KREM 2 photojournalist Al Lozano that the person who called 911 to report the fire said they heard an explosion. No explosion has been confirmed, according to Spokane Fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported. Alberta Street was closed but is now back open.