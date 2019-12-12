SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 2,000 Avista customers are without power in the Garland District.

According to Avista’s outage map at 7:30 p.m. 2,110 customers had lost power.

According to Avista crews on scene, a transformer blew in the area. They said it sent a power surge to a nearby house and caused a small fire on the side of a house but it did very minimal damage.

Crews are working to bypass the issue and get power restored by 9 p.m.

On Oct. 9, 32,000 Avista customers, mostly on the South Hill and in Airway Height, lost power during a surprise snowstorm. It took several days for power to be restored to every home.

A couple weeks later on Oct. 25, 3,149 customers on the South Hill lost power for a few hours, but no reason was given for the outage.

