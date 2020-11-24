Tree of Sharing 2020

Since 1982, the Spokane Tree of Sharing has ensured the "often forgotten" members of our community receive a gift each holiday season. But we cannot do it alone. Help us make the holidays a little brighter for over 8,000 members of our Spokane community.
In the face of a global pandemic, the need this year is greater than ever. Join us as we adopt new avenues to keep everyone safe and turn this corner together as a community, with new options that make sharing the spirit of the holidays a snap!
You can donate in 3 ways:
- CLICK HERE to select a gift tag online. Purchased gifts can be returned to various locations. Once a tag is chosen, you will receive instructions on how to return your gift(s).
- CLICK HERE to make a cash donation.
- CLICK HERE to shop gifts chosen by our partner agencies. Those gifts will ship directly to the Tree of Sharing warehouse!