SPOKANE, Wash. — Watch KREM's noon show today for the first installment of Your Money, Your Future.

As the Inland Northwest navigates the COVID-19 pandemic, people are working hard to stay healthy and financially stable. Doing both is challenging, especially in the current economic climate. Jobs are on the line, and payments for bills, housing and food can seem insurmountable.

KREM 2 is working with local partners to provide resources for people looking for help: How to get unemployment, how to get your stimulus checks, where to look for a job, what businesses are open, and what does the financial future look like for our region moving ahead.

We are working with local experts to get you the latest information and keep you as connected to the opportunities as possible.

We will air special question and answer segments during noon newscasts each week called Your Money, Your Future.

Below are helpful links:

Who’s hiring, and who’s open? Check out KREM’s jobs and business board, and add your business to the list: krem.com/lovelocal

Greater Spokane, Inc.

Sign up for the Inland Northwest COVID Response daily email update

WorkSource Spokane

Washington state unemployment website

Idaho unemployment website

IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know

What to know about unemployment, stimulus checks in Washington and Idaho