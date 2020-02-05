TACOMA, Wash. — Stay-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to get creative with the events they were planning on hosting before the orders were placed.

One of those people is Tacoma-based photographer Meghann Grah.

Grah made a Facebook post of a Sasquatch wedding she shot, which led to people telling her it made them smile and chuckle.

One of her biggest influences was her surroundings, as Grah said she wanted to incorporate the natural outdoors. This led to the Sasquatch figures playing a leading role.

Garnering more than a thousand likes, she said she wanted to make people laugh during this hard time.

You can find the full story of Mr. and Mrs. Sasquatch on Meghann's photography website.

