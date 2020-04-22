SPOKANE, Wash. — Now more than ever, we need moments of joy and inspiration to get through these difficult times.

Thankfully here in Spokane, you don't have to look far to find it.

Two Spokane artists, Sarah Edwards and Ava Barany, are creating nature art to uplift people when we need it the most.

They call themselves "The Botanical Alchemists."

About a year ago, Edwards and Barany started creating large scale floral designs in Spokane parks. They use only the natural elements around them, along with flowers donated from local florists.

"They were flowers that would have been thrown in the trash had they not given them to us," Edwards said. "We like to call them rescue roses, or rescue flowers."

At times, they would get about five buckets, or hundreds of dollars worth, of rescued flowers. Then, they use them to create art for the public to enjoy.

"When people see our art, I think they feel joy, and a sense of connection to the environment," Barany said.

You may have seen their Rainbow made of silk flowers at River Park Square. It was commissioned for Saint Patrick's Day.

You will also stumble upon their last design at Polly Judd Park: a giant spiral and snake—both made from rocks found at the park.

It took "The Botanical Alchemists" about ten hours, over the course of two days, to create both designs.

"We often leave a flower petal trail that leads people to our art," Barany said. "It's so neat to watch people stumble upon the flowers, follow it and assume it's not for them."

Their designs are bringing a sense of happiness and peace during a time when we need it most. Which is exactly what they hoped for.

The Botanical Alchemists received a SAGA (Spokane Art Grant's Awards) grant in April. The funds will be used to host a series of free nature art workshops.

Supplies will be provided and each session will be hosted at various Spokane parks.

More information will be updated on "The Botanical Alchemists" Facebook page and Instagram.

