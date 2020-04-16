SPOKANE, Wash. — The need for assistance during this global pandemic continues to grow, including right here in Spokane.

The Salvation Army of Spokane is reporting a 50 percent increase in demand for food services. Many people are out of work, which means more families don't have the funds to put food on the table.

Mid- to late-March was the last time many people went in for a 'normal' day at work, little did we know, life would never be the same.

Albert Rendon was one such person that got the tough news that he and his coworkers were being laid off.

"We got an email on the the 8th saying that everyone's been furloughed indefinitely," Rendon explained.

However, Rendon didn't let that stop him from making the best of the situation.

"Like everybody else, we're trying to make this work and get through it, it's a lot of ups and downs," Rendon said.

Life hasn't always been easy for Rendon. He's overcome a lot in his life, which he attributes to his faith and people who lifted him up. It's why instead of sitting on the couch, he's volunteering at the Salvation Army.

"When this pandemic started, I guess you could say it was just an opportunity for me to give back and pay it forward," Rendon said.

He does whatever they need him to do: restocking, preparing boxes, and handing out meals to families. Volunteers constantly wash their hands, wear masks and practice social distancing.

"As long as we all know who is in the surroundings and we don't go above a certain number in each room," said Cassandra Cram with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army said the need is great right now, which means the need for volunteers is great too. Cram said the more hands they have, the more people they can serve.

"There may be dark, but these volunteers shine a whole lot of light, Albert for one has shown a lot of light," Cram said.

For Rendon, volunteering isn't about the applause, it's about working together and supporting our neighbors.

"Get off the fence and go help. I mean the sooner we can get this over with, the sooner everyone can move forward and start their lives again," he said.

If you would like to help the Salvation Army you can find more information on the Salvation Army's website.