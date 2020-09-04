SPOKANE, Wash. — Owners of a Spokane hobby store are using their supplies to make protective face shields for local health care workers.

After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a "stay home" order last month, Hobbytown USA's Spokane location had to close its doors since it’s not an essential business. The order was recently extended through May 4.

But HobbyTown owner Matt Hobson decided to put his new down time to good use. He and his wife, June, started making plastic shields to cover caregivers’ masks.

“This is not one of the things we thought we’d be building. But we just want to help out in some way,” Matt said.

The couple makes about 40 shields per day to hand out on their store’s curbside and there are none left after the daily pick-ups.

“Whoever calls in and needs them, we’ll give them to them,” Matt said. “It’s just amazing how much they don’t have.”

He uses a laminator, wire and foam to construct the shields and a cord to fasten them around the head.

“It’s not difficult. I’m just grateful I can use this to help protect others,” he said.

HobbyTown posted a helpful disclaimer about the shields on its Facebook page: they do not prevent coronavirus and are meant to be used by frontline workers in conjunction with CDC-approved face masks.

