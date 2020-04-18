SPOKANE, Wash. —

A local nonprofit is working to put food on the table for many residents experiencing financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokane Food Fighters and local restaurants are working to combat food insecurity by providing healthy and delicious meals. The nonprofit has already delivered more than 10,000 meals to Spokane-area residents.

The next-day emergency meals are for those who have not been able to receive help through channels such as their school district, food pantries, Second Harvest or Meals on Wheels.

On Saturday, Spokane Food Fighters broadened its reach by offering emergency meal delivery to residents in the City of Spokane Valley, in addition to the current service area in the City of Spokane.

Additionally, Spokane Food Fighters recently added a Spanish version of the intake form.

Wandering Table in Kendall Yards serves as the pick-up point for Spokane Food Fighters.

"We do 100 to 200 meals a day for anyone who needs it. We are creating delicious food and meals for whoever needs a little help," said Chef Adam Hegsted.

Hegsted shared with KREM that he is donating the labor of his chefs and space from his kitchens to make the food. The cost of the meals are provided by donations and other community partners.

All food is microwave-ready, and includes a protein, starch and vegetable.

Anyone with emergency meal needs who cannot currently afford food qualifies.

Orders for meals and emergency food boxes may be made on the Spokane Food Fighters website daily.

Deliveries are made between 3-6 p.m. daily. Pickup meals are available between 4:30-6:30 p.m. daily at Wandering Table and pre-order is required.

Due to capacity limitations, orders may close. If someone requests food and orders are closed, they are encouraged to order again the following morning

Spokane Food Fighters is also asking for help from those who may be in a position to donate their time by delivering meals.

Where to order meals:

www.spokanefoodfighters.org

Volunteer information:

Email hello@spokanefoodfighters.org, or call (509) 220-0817

