'We are just doing what's right': Spokane real estate company teams up with Second Harvest for food drive

For people struggling with food vulnerability, the coronavirus increased their financial struggles and ability to get food. These two companies got together to help.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Normally the parking lot of Five Star Real Estate in Spokane Valley would be full of cars, but on Monday, it was full of food.

Local food banks are saying there is an increased need for food as the forced closures and restrictions on many business during the coronavirus pandemic has hurt people economically.

With that problem in mind, Five Star teamed up with local food bank Second Harvest for a makeshift drive in the parking lot.

"When the economy all shut down back in March, we were just feeling so blessed that we were able to continue working while so many people weren't," said Five Star Owner Cindy Carrigan. "We just wanted to do something to get back to the community."

The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone, but for people who were struggling with food insecurity before, the virus has hit them harder.

"It's a devastating affair what were going through right now," said Ed Funk, who donated to the food bank.

Funk donates food whenever he can, and with the help of Five Star Real Estate Group, he is able to give back every few weeks.

"We are on a main street, so it just seemed to work out for Second Harvest to park in our lot," Carrigan said.

Second Harvest brings about 100 bags of food, and they are typically gone within one hour. This is the fifth time the companies have paired together to help their community.

All of the food donated and not taken goes immediately to Second Harvest to be distributed at their location.

"All of the money goes straight to the food bank, we do not see any of it," said Carrigan about her GoFundMe page. "We are just doing what's right."

Best foods to donate

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Canned fish

Canned soup

Canned stew

Canned beans

Peanut / other nut butter

Rice

Quinoa

Oats

Oils

Dry pastas

Second Harvest Location

1234 East Front Avenue, Spokane, WA 99202