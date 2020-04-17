SPOKANE, Wash. — Submit your Senior Shout-Out here

It’s one of the biggest and most special moments in a young person’s life. High school graduation is a rite of passage for many teens that culminates with a walk across the stage and a diploma in hand.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent school shutdown, we can’t give you the actual ‘stage’ but we can certainly announce your name. KREM 2 is hosting ‘Senior Shout-Out’ for the Class of 2020. We are creating a ‘virtual’ stage by inviting students, parents, teachers, friends, schools, and classmates to send us a senior picture, name, and school.

We’ll do our best to showcase seniors on KREM 2, KREM.com, and our social platforms. We know it won’t replace the amazing moments stolen by COVID-19. That said, you have earned a celebration so click here to submit picture and information: krem.com/classof2020

