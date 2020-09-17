No-Li Brewhouse raises tens of thousands for Malden, Pine City wildfire victims

The owner of No Li Brewhouse made an offer and the community stepped up. Now, they're raising the goal to $100,000.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After wildfires raged through the small towns of Malden and Pine City in Whitman County, people in communities near and far have continued to show support as the rebuilding process begins.

No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane set out to donate $50,000 to the Whitman County Fire Relief Fund for affected residents. If people donated $25,000, owner John Bryant said he would do the same and match every dollar.

But Bryant didn't expect it to take just four days to reach that goal. Right now, the total stands at $63,000 and every dollar donated will go to families in Malden and Pine City.

"You know we can't begin to feel what someone who lost everything is feeling, but we can bring dignity, respect, awareness and we could raise money. That's our cause, that's what we know we could effect," Bryant said. "I think it's important to know there's hope and we care about you, and we're not going to go away."

No-Li is known for giving back to the community. In March, the businesses handed out 200 lunches to Logan Elementary School families. The restaurant and brewery has also raised tens of thousands of dollars for various charities over the years.

There is no end date to No-Li's new fundraising goal of $100,000. Bryant said No-Li will continue to raise the money for as long as it takes.

There are several ways to donate to the cause, but the simplest is dropping off cash or a check to one of No-Li's barrels or purchasing a Huckleberry Hazy IPA.