SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a simple question we often didn’t stop to ask: How are you doing?

But, now with social distancing and stay-at-home orders it seems all we have is time.

So, how are young doing?

Call and leave me a voicemail and I may play it on the air. What you have to say or your perspective may help someone during these uncertain times.

Micaela Sutphin shared how a kind act brightened her day.

“I just want you to know that a couple of days ago a young man that grew up in our neighborhood many years ago dropped a little bouquet of flowers off for me. That really touched my heart,” Sutphin said.

Another caller, Sandy Combs, said she and her husband were just trying to make the best of it.

“We’re very happy with each other,” Combs said. “We’re a very good marriage, an older couple and we’re just doing fine. Waiting patiently to be able to start our lives again.”

I want to hear from you.

Call and leave me a voicemail at: 509-838-7334.

