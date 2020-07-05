SPOKANE, Wash. — Fairchild Air Force Base is honoring those on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus with a flyover on Friday afternoon.

Two KC-135 Stratotankers from the base will begin the "America Strong Flyover" at about noon on Friday and continue their flight path over various medical facilities for two hours. Both the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st Air Refueling Wing will have crew members aboard the jets

The path will begin at Fairchild and fly over Moses Lake, Yakima, the Tri-Cities, Coeur d'Alene and Spokane. Residents along the flight path can expect an increase of jet noise as the aircraft fly over.

“We are so thankful for the healthcare workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel on frontline of the COVID-19 threat,” said Colonel Derek Salmi, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “This flyover is one small thing that we can do to say thank you for all of your hard work and remind everyone that we, as a community, are all in this together.”

Residents in the areas of the flight path will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain social distancing guidelines when watching the flyover. People are asked to avoid going to landmarks, hospitals or gathering in large groups to watch the flyover.

Here is the flyover schedule:

Moses Lake:

Moses Lake Samaritan Hospital – 12:22 PM

Yakima:

Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital – 12:39 PM

Tri-Cities:

Richland Hospital – 12:57 PM

Kennewick/Pasco – 12:59 PM

Spokane:

Shriners/Deaconess Hospital – 1:29 PM

Sacred Heart Medical Center – 1:29 PM

Holy Family Hospital – 1:44 PM

VA Hospital – 1:45 PM

Coeur d'Alene:

Kootenai Medical Center – 1:38 PM

