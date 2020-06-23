Star-studded relief concert airs June 24 on KREM, KSKN

Washington's biggest stars will help raise money for coronavirus relief and racial justice during a concert June 24 airing on KREM and KSKN at 7 p.m.

Some of Seattle's biggest stars are aligning to raise money for coronavirus relief and racial justice in Washington state.

Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, and Macklemore are among the big names scheduled to appear during the concert, which airs on KREM 2 and KSKN at 7 p.m.

A special KREM 2 newscast will follow the live event.

As of Tuesday, more than $45 million has been pledged towards concert organizers' goal of $65 million.

The benefit concert was initially set to help causes and funds impacted by COVID-19, but has now been expanded to support Black communities.

The star-studded benefit is organized by All In WA, the nonprofit spearheading the event. The coalition includes civic leaders and individuals dedicated to raising funds for the community and jumpstarting Washington's economy.

The concert lineup includes:

Allen Stone

Ben Gibbard

Brandi Carlile

Ciara

Dave Matthews

Joel McHale

Mary Lambert

Macklemore

Pearl Jam

Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson

Sir Mix-A-Lot

The Black Tones

Amazon is the presenting sponsor of the concert and funding production for the event. CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to match individual donations under $1 million, up to a total of $25 million.

Amazon will stream the concert on their Twitch platform.