Star-studded relief concert airs June 24 on KREM, KSKN

Some of Seattle's biggest stars are aligning to raise money for coronavirus relief and racial justice in Washington state.
Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews, Brandi Carlile, and Macklemore are among the big names scheduled to appear during the concert, which airs on KREM 2 and KSKN at 7 p.m.
A special KREM 2 newscast will follow the live event.
As of Tuesday, more than $45 million has been pledged towards concert organizers' goal of $65 million.
The benefit concert was initially set to help causes and funds impacted by COVID-19, but has now been expanded to support Black communities.
The star-studded benefit is organized by All In WA, the nonprofit spearheading the event. The coalition includes civic leaders and individuals dedicated to raising funds for the community and jumpstarting Washington's economy.
The concert lineup includes:
- Allen Stone
- Ben Gibbard
- Brandi Carlile
- Ciara
- Dave Matthews
- Joel McHale
- Mary Lambert
- Macklemore
- Pearl Jam
- Pete Carroll
- Russell Wilson
- Sir Mix-A-Lot
- The Black Tones
Amazon is the presenting sponsor of the concert and funding production for the event. CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to match individual donations under $1 million, up to a total of $25 million.
Amazon will stream the concert on their Twitch platform.
All In WA will distribute funds to dozens of funds and causes statewide through an advisory board. Donations can be made at allinwa.org/donate.