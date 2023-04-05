Inland Northwest Honor Flight trip taking place April 10-11

This year, four Vietnam veteran women will be among the 100 passengers traveling to Washington D.C.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — 100 veterans from the Inland Northwest will be traveling to Washington, D.C. to see their service memorials on Monday, April 10.

The Inland Northwest Honor Flight (INWHF) will be taking one World War II (WII), seven Korean War and 92 Vietnam War veterans to see their memorials in Washington, DC.

This year, four Vietnam veteran women will be among the passengers traveling on the INWHF.

Veterans will be leaving on Monday, April 10, from the Spokane Airport at 9 a.m. and return on Tuesday, April 11. at 7:30 p.m.

A pre-flight ceremony will take place on April 10 at around 6:30 a.m. at the Alaska Airlines baggage claim area before veterans depart. A welcome home ceremony will take place on April 11, at 7:30 p.m., in the main terminal ticketing area. The public is encouraged to attend and see veterans taking off and welcome back home.

INWHF first started in s started in May 2009. Its mission is to transport Inland Northwest war veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices. Last year, 99 veterans traveled to Washington D.C.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.