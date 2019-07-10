SPOKANE, Wash. — Ninety-five veterans are visiting Washington D.C. to see war memorials made in their honor with Inland Northwest Honor Flight.

The veterans flight departed from the Spokane International Airport at 9 a.m. on Monday. Among the 95 veterans were seven World War II vets, 19 Korean War veterans and 69 veterans that served during the Vietnam War.

KREM's Danamarie McNicholl was at the Spokane International Airport on Monday for the departure ceremony and spoke with veterans about their experience with INW Honor Flight.

"This is great. I was surprised that I got my name drawn to go. I’m really amazed at how many people from our area served in Vietnam," said Jack Cady, a veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

"I drove here from Corvallis, Montana. I don't live in Spokane, but it's a great honor to come here," Stan Jex said.

According to Inland Northwest Honor Flight Director Tony Lamanna, the veterans are expected to return to the Spokane International Airport at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The public is invited to be at the airport to welcome the veterans.

This flight comes less than a month before the tenth anniversary of the group's first flight on Nov. 3, 2009, according to Lamanna. He also said that the group has flown almost 1950 veterans to DC.

The next flight is scheduled for April 27-28, 2020.

RELATED: 'I get to interview my heroes': Gonzaga student works to preserve stories of the Greatest Generation

RELATED: Memorial Day events, ceremonies in Spokane area honor our fallen heroes

RELATED: 100 veterans on Inland Northwest Honor Flight get warm welcome home

RELATED: Southwest employee sings 'You Raise Me Up' to mom of fallen DPS trooper during flight

The following video is a report on Honor Flight veterans being welcomed home after a trip to DC in May.