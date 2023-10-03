Support after incarceration is at the 'CORE' of a new Spokane non-profit

Fulcrum CORE has a new office in downtown Spokane and is ready to help recently released inmates reintegrate themselves into society.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year in Washington state, 4,999 incarcerated individuals were released from prison, many of whom left their cells with nothing but the clothes on their back. That means they, along with the 572 people released in Spokane County, re-entered society with no money, no job, nowhere to go and no plan.

This year, however, a new Spokane non-profit is offering those 572 people a chance to rebuild their lives.

The Community Opportunity Reentry Education (CORE) program is dedicated to helping people who were recently released from prison transition back into society. Part of the Fulcrum Institute Dispute Resolution Clinic, volunteer "mentors" offer clients everything they need to reintegrate into life outside of prison, from hygiene kits to legal services.

Located between West Central and the University District, the Fulcrum Institute's new Spokane office is hard at work creating a training curriculum for the CORE mentors. These are the people who work closely with recently released inmates on employment training, resource assistance and more.

All mentors are volunteers who want to help recently released inmates re-establish themselves in society, according to Fulcrum CORE Community Relations Liaison Lisa Kreymborg.

"There's a lot of motivational interviewing, de-escalation, trauma informed care," she explained. "It's a lot of commitment."

Right now, two volunteers are ready to take clients as soon as they complete their training. The challenge, however, is getting clients to the office. Kreymborg said this is mainly due to the barriers people face after being released from prison, such as lack of transportation.

"In the last month, I've been able to get flyers put out on the tablets for people that are in custody at Geiger and county," she added. "I'm pretty sure the [Department of Corrections] had put our flyer at offices at every facility in the state of Washington. It's kind of up to them if they want to give it to their people as they're released, but we're trying to get anyone and everyone who could potentially use a little bit of free help as they get out."

Fulcrum CORE is doing it's part to break down those barriers, however. Free bus passes are available to clients who need them. At the office, clients have a variety of resources available to them, including hygiene kits.

Currently in the works is a professional interview closet, where donated clothing is put in a closet for clients to choose from ahead of a job interview.

Additionally, the non-profit offers mediation for legal issues, debt counseling, family reunification and more.

"It feels really good to have everything ready to go and know that if someone walked in to work, we're pretty much on point," Kreymborg said.

Anyone with any sort of criminal background is welcome to join the program, according to Kreymborg. While the program's main focus remains on reintegrating recently released inmates, she said the need for mentors and job opportunities remains present.

"We are so open to anyone who might want to volunteer as a mentor," she said. "I would love to hear from businesses that are interested in hiring people and maybe match the clients up with whatever jobs are available."

Fulcrum CORE is looking for clients and volunteers. If you are a recently released inmate interested in participating in the program, click here. You can also email fulcrumreentry@fulcrumdispute.org or call (509) 838-2799 ext. 2206.

If you are interested in becoming a mentor, click here.

