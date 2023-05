KREM Cares Diaper Drive FAQ 2023

Learn how you can help with the KREM Cares Diaper Drive

MAY 8TH-21ST, 2023

AREA ROSUAERS AND WASHINGTON TRUST BANK

$10 DONATION=DIAPERS FOR FAMILY IN NEED

WHAT: THE KREM CARES DIAPER DRIVE PROVIDES NEARLY 200,000+ A YEAR TO VANESSA BEHAN TO HELP LOCAL FAMILIES WITH SMALL CHILDREN. THE DIAPER DRIVE HELPS ALLEVIATE FINANCIAL STRESS FOR FAMILIES AND CAN HELP REDUCE POTENTIALLY UNHEALTHY AND ABUSIVE BEHAVIOR. IT’S A SMALL WAY TO SHOW FAMILIES WE CARE AND KEEP BABIES WARM, SAFE, AND DRY.

HOW: GO TO ANY AREA ROSAUERS BETWEEN MAY 8TH AND 21ST AND BUY A $10 ‘KREM CARES DIAPER DRIVE BAG’ WHILE AT CHECK-OUT. YOU CAN ALSO VISIT ANY AREA WASHINGTON TRUST BANK AND MAKE A CASH OR CHECK DONATION TO THE DIAPER DRIVE.

HOW MANY DIAPERS IS IN A DIAPER DRIVE BAG? FOR EACH $10 DONATION, A KREM CARES DIAPER DRIVE BAG WILL BE GIVEN TO A FAMILY THROUGH VANESSA BEHAN. EACH BAG CONTAINS APPROXIMATELY 50 DIAPERS AND A SMALL PACKAGE OF WIPES