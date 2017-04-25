Let’s face it, diapers are not that fun to talk about. They are even less fun to change (anyone who has ever changed a baby knows that to be true). The fact is that thousands of families out there struggle to pay bills and buy the diapers they need.

With that need in mind the KREM 2 Diaper Drive was created, keeping babies warm, safe and dry. That’s the goal of the KREM 2 Diaper Drive. This year marks our tenth of working with local partners to provide thousands of diapers during the week-long event.

Join us May 8 - May 13 at area Rosauers. During that time you can buy a KREM 2 Diaper Drive bag and make a difference.

In the meantime, we need to get volunteers signed-up to help with the event. Volunteers will work at local Rosauers to help sell the bags. Shifts are just 2.5 hours and require no training. Just bring a love for kids, a smile, and an outgoing attitude. Each bag is $10 and filled with a week's worth of diapers and wipes. All the diapers will be distributed through the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery. The impact on local families is tremendous. Not only does it help keep babies dry it also helps alleviate stress on families struggling to make ends meet. Here is the link to volunteer: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da5a823a2fa7-2018

Here’s how the Diaper Drive works. We ask area shoppers to visit a Rosauers and purchase a KREM 2 Diaper Drive bag. They are hard to miss and easy to buy. The bags are pink striped and filled with approximately 50 diapers and a package of wipes. You just take the bags to the check-out counter and Rosauers checkers will ring you up. The diapers and wipes will be distributed to families through the crisis nursery. It’s a simple way to celebrate Mother’s Day week and to help our neighbors. It’s just one way the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery makes a difference.

The crisis nursery provides unduplicated care and protected thousands of little ones. In fact, 5,200 kids were cared for in 2016. That number is just a brief snapshot in the overall picture of the crisis nursery. Since being founded in 1987, the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery has helped care for more than 86,000 children. Part of that care is simple. It’s making sure babies have the diapers they need to be healthy and comfortable.

You can also make a monetary donation - check or cash - at any area Washington Trust Bank location!

Here at KREM 2 we often get asked why diapers? It’s a fair question. There are many needs at a crisis nursery. Volunteers, monetary donations and formula are all important components at the crisis nursery and the list goes on. We chose diapers because it was simple and understandable. Anyone who has loved and cared for a baby knows how stressful it can be to have a baby who needs a diaper change. Now imagine that uncomfortable baby but nothing warm and dry to put on them. Imagine the stress it would be to choose between putting gas in your car to go to work and buying diapers. It’s a real choice for so many members of our community.

Please note: If you are signing up as a shift leader, there will be a short but mandatory training on Monday, May 7th at noon and again at 5PM here at Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

We would also like to thank the Inland Northwest for making the diaper drive a success for the past 10 years!

Donate: http://www.vanessabehan.org/giving-options/

Volunteer: http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da5a823a2fa7-2018

Rosauers Locations:

14th Avenue: 907 W. 14th Ave.

29th Avenue: 2610 E. 29th Ave.

5 Mile: 1724 W. Francis

Browne's Addition: 1808 W. 3rd Ave.

Nine Mile/Suncrest: 5912 Washington Highway 291

North Division at the Y: 9414 N. Division

Spokane Valley: 10618 E. Sprague Ave.

