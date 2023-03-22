Washington's outdoor workforce may have new heat exposure protections under proposed rule change

Some of the proposed updates include specifics on when and how much shade must be provided and more cool-down periods to stop overheating.

TUMWATER, Wash. — People who work outdoors may soon have new protections against dangerous heat exposure.

According to Washington State's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), a new proposal to Washington's heat rules would increase protections for outdoor workers, such as agricultural and construction workers. The proposal is on its way to receiving public input.

Some of the proposed updates include specifics on when and how much shade must be provided and more cool-down periods to stop overheating. Another update proposes mandatory 10-minute cooldown periods every two hours at temperatures over 90 degrees and 15-minute cooldowns at temperatures over 100 degrees.

“Outdoor workers bear the brunt of hotter and hotter weather driven by climate change,” said Craig Blackwood, assistant director for L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. “We’ve listened carefully to workers, businesses, and other stakeholders to develop proposed rules that create much safer conditions for Washington’s outdoor workforce."

According to L&I, these proposed measures will help reduce the risk of heat-related injuries for outdoor workers in the state.

To read the full proposal, click here.

