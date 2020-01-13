SPOKANE, Wash. — An outage affecting Washington driver's license offices across the state on Monday morning has since been resolved.

The state Department of Licensing tweeted at about noon that all services are available again.

The department initially said some services were unavailable at its licensing offices due to network issues, but that some services were still available online.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," the DOL wrote in a tweet.

A handful of other states posted online on Monday to let residents know that they were unable to issue drivers licenses because of an outage tied to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

The Tennessee Department of Safety posted a statement from the AAMVA that explained that for about two hours on Monday "the network that connects motor vehicle agencies across the United States to each other and to various verification services experienced an outage."

"During this time, there was no ability to process messages that support transactions of driver licenses and motor vehicle titles. This outage prevented a number of motor vehicle agencies from issuing driver licenses and vehicle titles during that time," the statement read.

The AAMVA statement added that the outage lasted from 10 a.m. until 12:20 p.m. EST and service has now been restored.

States that had reported issues from the outage included Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Colorado.

