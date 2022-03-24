Marijuana company founded by Jerry Garcia's family arrives in Oregon

The late Grateful Dead founder's family, many of whom live in Oregon, started the brand which has flower, pre-rolls and guitar pick-shaped THC gummies.

PORTLAND, Oregon — There's a new line of marijuana products in Oregon from the family of one of the most famous musicians and pot smokers in history — the late, great Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead.

Turn up Terrapin Station. Flow with the festival bubbles and get loose for a hula hooping sesh. The "friend of the devil," you could say, has arrived in Oregon and it's called Garcia Hand Picked.

Flower tins of sativa, indica and a hybrid variety for $34.80 (varies by store) for 3.5 grams or 1/8 of flower. Pre-rolled joints in sativa, indica and hybrid $30 for a box of five that come with a monogrammed glass mouthpiece. And there are 5 mg THC gummies, shaped the exact size of Jerry's guitar picks in blueberry, raspberry and blackberry flavors with 20 gummies per tin — all carefully chosen by Jerry's family.

"It's all created in collaboration with the Garcia family to honor Jerry's legacy," said Jilian Locricchio, director of events for Garcia Hand Picked. "Truly as the name says, the entire brand is handpicked by the Garcia family. So from our genetics to our packaging, the Garcia family has chosen every piece of this brand to make sure that it represents Jerry and the community he created."

The brand was created by three of Garcia's daughters and subsequent family. "Many of them live here in Oregon still, and as children they were raised here in the Willamette Valley on their mom's organic farm," Locricchio said.

The family comes "truckin'" around the country in an AirStream trailer named Bertha to celebrate the stores carrying their products and merch. They've visited four Portland-area locations the other week.

Garcia Hand Picked is in 30 Oregon dispensaries and six states.

"It's such a big deal to bring this to Oregon, given that the community here loves Jerry, and we get to celebrate with them. And the really amazing thing about Jerry is that community that he created," Locricchio said. "People often said that Jerry didn't smoke alone. And cannabis was a way for Jerry to bridge a gap between different groups of people. And that's really what this brand does. We want to spread vibes, spread good music, spread good cannabis and create an inclusive community as Jerry would've liked."

Here are some of the Oregon dispensaries selling Garcia Hand Picked products:

Paradise Found Milwaukie, 10655 se 42nd Ave. Milwaukie

Paradise Found Halsey, 10735 NE Halsey St. Portland

Northwest Cannabis Company, 17937 SW McEwan Rd. Tualatin

Mr. Nice Guy, All 20 locations across Oregon

Sweet Relief, Gearhart, Scappoose, Tillamook, St. Helens, Astoria

Crop Top, Ontario

Wicked Flower Shoppe, Medford

Sweet Tree Farms, Eugene