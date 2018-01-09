ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany man is filing a lawsuit against his former employer. Ryan Coleman said he was forced to attend Bible studies on the job.

He said when he refused to go, he was fired.

Coleman is asking for $800,000. He said he was hired as a painter at a company called Dahled Up Construction, Inc. He worked there for about six months.

While there, he said his boss, Joel Dahl required his employees to attend regularly scheduled Christian Bible studies during paid work time.

He said he told Dahl he wasn't comfortable going to the Bible study and that it was illegal for his employer to require it.

The lawsuit alleges the Bible studies were mandatory for continued employment. Coleman said he complied because he was scared he'd lose his job.

Coleman said he hopes Dahl thinks about what he's asking his employees to do.

“If Joel were Muslim and his entire crew was Christians, how would they feel if Joel every Tuesday said I want you guys to get a holy Quran and a prayer rug and meet me at my mosque to praise Allah, and its mandatory,” said Coleman.

KGW spoke with Dahl's attorney, Kent Hickman, over the phone. Hickman said Coleman could have refused to go, but he just would have been docked pay for that hour. Coleman disputes that.

When asked why Coleman was fired after his refusal to attend the Bible studies, Hickman said, "We don't agree with all the allegations he made in the lawsuit."

