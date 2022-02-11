Opening statements in trial of man suspected of killing ex-wife on South Hill begin

Yasir Darraji is facing second-degree murder and harassment charges. Wednesday, the state read its opening statements then moved into calling its first witness.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Back in January of 2020, Yasir Darraji allegedly strangled his ex-wife, placed her body into a car on the South Hill and set her on fire.

The state claims Darraji’s DNA was found on the steering wheel cover and window lock of her car.

“You’re going to hear that the samples off the steering wheel cover and window switch were contributed by Ibtihal Darraji and Yasir Darraji,” state attorney Andrew White said.

Prior to Wednesday's court appearance, Darraji has claimed he is innocent.

But in this trial, the state is going to try to disprove this claim.

“The medical examiner is going to be able to tell you Ibtihal Darraji’s cause of death," White explained. "The medical examiner took photos of the throat and there were broken bones in the throat, the hyoid bone. The medical examiner will tell you that’s an injury consistent with being strangled.”

After opening statements, the state moved into calling its first witness.

She claims to have been one of the victim’s best friends and they would see each other almost daily.

When the attorney asked what was the witness' relationship like with the victim, she responded, in Arabic, "my sister."

On the day of the alleged murder, the two planned to meet, but the victim never showed. When the victim wouldn’t respond to her text messages the next day, she began to worry.

“I wrote to her, 'Ibtihal, I'm worried about you,'" the witness said. "What is the issue? Is there anything wrong with you? Why are you keeping me so concerned like that. Is this real?”

Prior to the alleged murder, Darraji and his ex-wife were having troubles in their relationship.

In 2016, Darraji’s ex-wife filed a declaration with Spokane County that Darraji was abusive toward her.

Two years later, she reported to being kidnapped at gunpoint by Darraji’s family in Iraq.

In opening statements, the state attorney shared Darraji and his ex-wife continued to have problems in late 2019.

Spokane police would later find her disfigured body in her car in January 2020.

It is important to note, the court did not hear opening statements from the defense. Attorneys chose to reserve opening statements for when they begin pleading their case.

The judge says testimonies are set to last for several weeks.

Over the course of this trial, the court is set to hear from the victim's friends, Darraji's friends, Darraji, himself, and other key witnesses.

