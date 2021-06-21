One Tree Cider reveals three new summer flavors

The company is also featuring an exclusive Pride Month flavor only available on draft through the end of the month.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new canned flavors of One Tree Cider will be hitting the shelves just in time for summer.

The flavors are: Staycation, a pineapple-mango blend, Boysen The Berry, a strong boysenberry flavor and Mojito is mint, lime with a hint of jalapeño.

The Washington cidery announced the flavors on Up With Krem Monday along with sharing their new Pride Month flavor. Tessa Terrell, One Tree Ciders sales director said they named the new flavor Love to capture the equality, visibility and inclusion of the month.

The Love cider is feature this month and to give the drink a special shine they added edible glitter. The Pride month drink will be draft only, it will be served in participating bars around Washington and Idaho.