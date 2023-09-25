Here is the bag policy for the new ONE Stadium in downtown Spokane

Stadium guests have a list of policies and protocols they must know before entering the new arena.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane's ONE Stadium opens Friday, Sept. 29, and stadium guests have a list of policies and protocols they must know before entering the new arena.

According to One Stadium's website, "Guests may carry one clear plastic or vinyl bag no larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. Small clutch bags no larger than 6.5″ x 4.5″ (does not have to be clear) or clear one gallon zip-top storage bags are also permitted."

Guest who attempt to bring school bags or anything other than the bags permitted will have there bags searched, according to stadium policy.

Medically necessary items or single-compartment diaper bags are the only exceptions to the rule, though the child must be present for the latter.

