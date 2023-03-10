One person injured and two animals die in Spokane Valley apartment fire

Firefighters say the injured person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be ok.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire that left one person injured and two animals dead on Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 6 a.m. in Spokane Valley on Tuesday.

Firefighters say the injured person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are expected to be ok.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one apartment, however there is smoke and water damage to two other rooms.

