One person in critical condition after North Spokane house fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire and determine its cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in critical condition after a house fire in North Spokane on Thursday morning.

According to the Spokane Fire Department Tour Commander, a house caught fire in the Garland District on North Wall Street. Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. No firefighters nor more residents got injured.

Wall Street is closed in the Garland District after a house fire leaves one person in critical condition.

Spokane Police told KREM 2 they are conducting an investigation, saying there are reports this could have been intentional.

A resident says the fire started and spread quickly.

#BREAKING House fire on North Wall Street in North Spokane. One person is in critical condition @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/KvjbPrn87o — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) March 23, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.