One person in critical condition after North Spokane house fire

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person is in critical condition after a house fire in North Spokane on Thursday morning.
According to the Spokane Fire Department Tour Commander, a house caught fire in the Garland District on North Wall Street. Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. No firefighters nor more residents got injured.
Wall Street is closed in the Garland District after a house fire leaves one person in critical condition.
Spokane Police told KREM 2 they are conducting an investigation, saying there are reports this could have been intentional.
A resident says the fire started and spread quickly.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
