One person dies after head on collision in Post Falls

The victim crossed into oncoming traffic, according to an initial investigation by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

POST FALLS, Idaho — One person is dead after a head on collision in Post Falls Saturday night, according to Kootenai County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins.

Officers initially responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on Saturday at W. Seltice Way and Wellsley Avenue. Initial reports indicated one person was lying on the ground.

Danny Yeoman of Spokane Valley was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving measures, Higgins said. Another person was transported to a local hospital for potential injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours while KCSO investigated the collision. The initial investigation showed that Yeoman crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the other vehicle head-on. Speed was not considered a factor in this investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it continues.