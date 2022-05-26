One person, cat dead in Spokane house fire

The first firefighters to arrive found 50-foot flames shooting from the front of the house on West Grace Avenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters found one person dead while battling an overnight house fire in northwest Spokane. A cat also died.

Firefighters were called to a house on West Grace Avenue near North Cedar Street at 2:20 a.m. on Thursday. Neighbors were the first to spot the flames and called 911.

When the first fire crews arrived, they found flames shooting about 50 feet high with the entire front of the house on fire. Firefighters worked quickly and were able to put out the fire and keep it from spreading to neighboring homes. More than 30 firefighters responded to the fire call.

When firefighters entered the house, they found a man who was dead in the front room. Firefighters searched the rest of the house but did not find anyone else. Fire Captain Doug Ross later told KREM 2 reporter Maleeha Kamal that a cat was also found dead.

At this point, it is not clear what started the fire. The medical examiner will also determine the cause of death.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said that based on the size of the fire and trees in the area, it could have been much worse if it weren’t for the calm weather conditions.

“If we were in July with a 20-mile-per-hour wind, this could have been a block,” Schaeffer said.

Firefighters remained on the scene into the morning as the investigation continued. No major roads are blocked.