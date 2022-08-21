One man dead after motorcycle crash Sunday morning

A pair of motorcyclists were traveling south on S. Madison Road when one rider lost control of his motorcycle and went off the road.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead following a motorcycle crash on South Madison Road on Sunday.

Approximately around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and fire personnel responded to a reported motorcycle crash on the 11500 block of S. Madison Road. Emergency crews found the rider they arrived. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.

Due to the severity of the crash, traffic investigators conducted an investigation and SIRT Volunteers helped with traffic control.

According SCSO, it's believed there was a second motorcycle traveling with the man at the time of the crash. A witness told law enforcement the second rider turned around to briefly return to the scene. They then left before deputies arrived.

SCSO said the pair were traveling south on South Madison and had just passed East Gibbs Road when one rider lost control of his motorcycle and left the road. Speed is believed to be a factor as detectives continue to investigate this incident and work to determine what led up to the fatal crash.